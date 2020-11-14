Your Two Cents for Nov. 14

When are the people of SD going to wake up, even if our governor won't, and start wearing a mask in public and stop making excuses why they shouldn’t. Sounds like the same rationale heard when seat belts became mandatory.

The big question on COVID-19 deaths is did they die with it or from it?

Maybe a little more "we" and less "me, me, me" could have yielded a different result.

If you have a problem with our governor respecting our rights and not forcing businesses to go under, you have every right to leave our fine state. Look around. The virus infection rate has increased everywhere.

I am proud of our Senators Thune and Rounds for adding their names to the list of senators calling for President-elect Biden to be allowed to receive his security briefings.

"Thank you" to Lawrence County commissioners for denying the permit request to the mine in Spearfish Canyon. "Trust us, we'll do the right thing" is not an argument which will convince a responsible government entity to vote for something so environmentally sensitive.

