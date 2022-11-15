Your Two Cents for Nov. 15

It's funny to me, actually sad, that people want change, don't like what's going on in the country, but vote for the same people that are steering our country in the worst direction. If you want things to change, you need to vote for change.

Not only didn't the president's party take a major hit in the midterm election, it still may take both the House and Senate. This was a resounding repudiation of election deniers, MAGA Republicans and those against women making their own reproductive health choices.

The point is simple: We are in trouble when ideology becomes a substitute for thought.

IMHO it shouldn’t be my burden, or that of the government's for that matter, to provide student loan forgiveness, abortions, or medical coverage for otherwise able citizens.

I don't want to hear anyone who voted for Medicaid expansion complaining about the amount of their taxes as soon as the additional federal money stops, and it will stop, and everyone's taxes increase to cover the lost money. You brought this on yourself.