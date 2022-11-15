 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Your Two Cents for Nov. 15

  • 0
Two Cents

It's funny to me, actually sad, that people want change, don't like what's going on in the country, but vote for the same people that are steering our country in the worst direction. If you want things to change, you need to vote for change.

Not only didn't the president's party take a major hit in the midterm election, it still may take both the House and Senate. This was a resounding repudiation of election deniers, MAGA Republicans and those against women making their own reproductive health choices.

The point is simple: We are in trouble when ideology becomes a substitute for thought.

IMHO it shouldn’t be my burden, or that of the government's for that matter, to provide student loan forgiveness, abortions, or medical coverage for otherwise able citizens.

I don't want to hear anyone who voted for Medicaid expansion complaining about the amount of their taxes as soon as the additional federal money stops, and it will stop, and everyone's taxes increase to cover the lost money.  You brought this on yourself.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
1

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 10

Your Two Cents for Nov. 10

Two Cents was used by anonymous liberals attacking our great governor and thankfully that did not work. You might want to think about moving.

Your Two Cents for Nov. 12

Your Two Cents for Nov. 12

So the proponents of legalized recreational marijuana are using the argument that just because other states have legalized it, therefore we sh…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 9

Your Two Cents for Nov. 9

Thank heaven the election is over! I wore out the mute button on my remote control because I turned off the TV every time there was a negative…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 11

Your Two Cents for Nov. 11

The legalization of marijuana is a certainty, it's just a matter of time. Some of the commenters here could use it - relax already.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The largest fire ant infestation is threatening Hawaiian Islands

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News