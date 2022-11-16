 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Nov. 16

It isn’t hard to figure out the relation between the sales tax receipt and inflation. Because everything costs more, that means more sales tax.

South Dakota could decide to return to a ban on alcohol along with keeping marijuana illegal. At this point and time, both make equal sense. 

If so many people think the voting is rigged, why do they bother voting?

Fortunately, for the nation there was no red tsunami or wave. Unfortunately, for South Dakotans our state is still ruby red.

Drivers, please be aware of using your headlights at dusk and dawn.  Oncoming traffic and pedestrians cannot see you if all other vehicles have their headlights on and you don't. 

Mayor Allender stated that taxes wouldn’t increase if Medicaid expansion passed. He is wrong, we will be taxed for this measure, here comes a state income tax.

If you think that medical care is expensive now, wait until it is "free."

It very much annoys me when people use text abbreviations in communications other than a text message. Not everyone is familiar with the abbreviations and it makes the writer seem lazy.

