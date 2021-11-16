Your Two Cents for Nov. 16

I strongly support testing for COVID in schools but object to being vaccinated in the schools. Testing is safe and does not disrupt everyone's schedule but shots should be administered with parents present to monitor their child’s reaction.

COVID testing must remain in schools to keep students and teachers safe and in school. Unfortunately, our school board and President Kate Thomas seem to be using misinformation and conspiracy theories for the fight against this highly infectious disease.

The people pushing a resolution to prohibit COVID testing at schools are being selfish since they want to remove another protection for children against illness and against being used by their parents as political pawns.

The RCAS Board is at it again. If a child appears ill, school staff should be able to test and determine if that child should be sent home. They have just exposed everyone else in the building. How hard is this? Please leave the proper steps in your plan to the experts and heed their warnings.

