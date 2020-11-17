Your Two Cents for Nov. 17

A “COVID-19 survivor” only means the illness did not result in death. The virus attacks the lungs and can cause long-term debilitation and heart damage. A mask is a small price to pay for the health of us all.

Gov. Noem is right on. Let the healthy kids get COVID, and recover. Making kids stay home is more unhealthy than the disease.

"To mask or not to mask, that is the question." Our governor grandstanding with this public health crisis is not leadership, merely personal political ambition played out at the expense of all South Dakotans.

Folks, look up South Dakota Codified Law 1-27-1.5(8). Gov. Noem did not meet any of the conditions listed in that law as a reason to not let the citizens of South Dakota know what it cost them to have her gallivant around the country.

Maybe the better question would be “Would they have died soon without having COVID-19?” If not, then COVID-19 could rightfully be called the cause of death

He lost. Let’s get over it, start being kind again and build something better.

