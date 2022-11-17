 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Your Two Cents for Nov. 17

  • 0
Two Cents

A huge thank you to RCPE railroad for fixing the tracks on the road going into Black Hills National Cemetery. It will be appreciated by all who shall pass there.

SD should use AZ as a template for moving out of the dark ages and into the age of enlightenment. The home state of Barry Goldwater and other ultra-conservative  politicians has become bluer and bluer to the benefit of its residents. Let's hope we can do the same.

What benefit is another airline to Minneapolis since we can already get there with an airline people know and trust? We need more destinations not the same ones.

Pfeifle Park (Raider Park) by Stevens High School is not a leash-free dog park. People who follow the rules and have their dogs on leashes are tired of dodging those who let their dogs run, so please just be responsible.

Donald Trump has put his stained hat back in the ring for president. I only hope that DeSantis steps up because our nation cannot handle another scandal-plagued Trump presidency.

People are also reading…

Joe Biden's greatest gift for reelection in 2024 is having Trump as his opponent.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 12

Your Two Cents for Nov. 12

So the proponents of legalized recreational marijuana are using the argument that just because other states have legalized it, therefore we sh…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 11

Your Two Cents for Nov. 11

The legalization of marijuana is a certainty, it's just a matter of time. Some of the commenters here could use it - relax already.

Your Two Cents for Nov. 15

Your Two Cents for Nov. 15

It's funny to me, actually sad, that people want change, don't like what's going on in the country, but vote for the same people that are stee…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 16

Your Two Cents for Nov. 16

It isn’t hard to figure out the relation between the sales tax receipt and inflation. Because everything costs more, that means more sales tax.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Are people really being more rude lately?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News