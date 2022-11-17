Your Two Cents for Nov. 17

A huge thank you to RCPE railroad for fixing the tracks on the road going into Black Hills National Cemetery. It will be appreciated by all who shall pass there.

SD should use AZ as a template for moving out of the dark ages and into the age of enlightenment. The home state of Barry Goldwater and other ultra-conservative politicians has become bluer and bluer to the benefit of its residents. Let's hope we can do the same.

What benefit is another airline to Minneapolis since we can already get there with an airline people know and trust? We need more destinations not the same ones.

Pfeifle Park (Raider Park) by Stevens High School is not a leash-free dog park. People who follow the rules and have their dogs on leashes are tired of dodging those who let their dogs run, so please just be responsible.

Donald Trump has put his stained hat back in the ring for president. I only hope that DeSantis steps up because our nation cannot handle another scandal-plagued Trump presidency.

Joe Biden's greatest gift for reelection in 2024 is having Trump as his opponent.