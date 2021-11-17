 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Nov. 17

Two Cents

As more and more of us receive COVID vaccinations, the more the unvaccinated are protected. It may seem counterintuitive, but those who oppose vaccinations are provided protection by the very thing they abhor.

SD is expected to receive $2,798,000,000 from the recently approved federal infrastructure bill, yet our Congressman, Dusty Johnson (who was on the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus and helped to craft this legislation), voted against it because "it costs too much."  Nine of his GOP colleagues rose above partisan politics to vote in favor of it and do what is best for their constituents, which is what we needed from our representative. 

Thanks to the Journal for offering the clip of the For King and Country event at The Monument in the E-edition. Being "in the industry," I can assure you that the opening of the concert that the video shows would have not been possible in the old Barnett Arena.

There have been quite a few deer hit on 5th Street lately. Please slow down and keep an eye out for them.

