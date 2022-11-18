Your Two Cents for Nov. 18

The fact that our state is "ruby red" is exactly why many families are moving here where we still have conservative values, policies and ethics.

So, a commercial development (TIF) is planned for 617 acres of land northwest of I-90 and Elk Vale Road. In the flood of 1972, more water went across Elk Vale Road by way of Box Elder Creek than went down Rapid Creek, three foot deep — over a half mile.

Thank you to the RC Journal for their coverage of the new social studies standards. This is such a bad idea that it should be stopped now and move on to something that truly benefits our students.

Large corporations are cutting back and laying off employees. Maybe the federal government should cut back, too.

To the person who wants more division by SD becoming bluer and bluer like AZ, why don’t we try to come together instead of trying to divide us. Let's try working together or maybe you should move to a blue state and be happy.

Hillsdale College's "social studies standards" are not good for SD or any other state for that matter. South Dakotans should write our standards, not some out-of-state cabal.