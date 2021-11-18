Your Two Cents for Nov. 18

Rep. Dusty Johnson voted "no" on censuring Rep. Paul Gosar for making death threats to a colleague. How would he feel if he were the target of those same threats and no one cared?

BHE is spending $300,000 to have its name put on a sign while at the same time retroactively charging all its customers $300 over 5 years to pay for that cold February last year. Guess they didn’t really need that extra money.

If the governor's daughter is so offended about people knowing how she got her appraisal license, perhaps she should ask her mother to mind her own business.

The governor's daughter surrendering her appraiser license sure looks like an admission of guilt.

Rep. Ladner's column "Fighting Against CRT in South Dakota" entirely misses the point of a university film appreciation class. The purpose in such a class is to stimulate thought and discussion on the topic as well as how, why and by whom the film was produced.

When our city leaders are done giving away everything in the city that isn’t nailed down, they might want to change our form of government to communism and just be honest about it.

