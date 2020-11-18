Your Two Cents for Nov. 18

Forget national news, South Dakota has made international news (BBC, UK Daily Mail) for our handling of the COVID pandemic. I'm afraid Gov. Noem has her rowboat tied to the Titanic.

The next time you have a health issue and need to see a doctor and since you won’t listen to experts in the medical field don’t call your doctor, call a plumber. That's how asinine not listening to the medical experts is.

Maybe one solution to get more people to wear masks would be to add a 25% medical risk surcharge to every non-masked person's bill.

It's very easy to stay out of jail. Just behave yourself — or is that asking too much?

Since we're trusting South Dakota citizens to be responsible and do the right thing, does that mean we no longer need law enforcement or jails?

When schools close to in-person learning, then non-essential staff need to be furloughed. It happens in private business. Taxpayers should demand it.

I will be as kind and unifying as the left has been the last four years. It is not a one-way street.

