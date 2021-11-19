Your Two Cents for Nov. 19

Wasn't Presidents Plaza to be built on 5th and St Joe? It seemed to be too much for downtown so no more was heard. They now are going ahead with it. They just changed the name to Block Five.

So now after all this, our governor's daughter says she doesn't really want her real estate appraisal license after all? That's fine, but it doesn't make our questions about how Noem might have abused the power of her office to secure that license go away.

I fear for DSU if their students would fail to anticipate that a film appreciation class would involve liberal views on our society. I fear for South Dakota if our college students cannot tolerate academic discussions on race for just one film in a class.

For Dusty Johnson to portray being an upstanding, honest family man, and then not taking a stand against censuring the “Congressman” from Arizona for threatening a coworker is beyond me. Mr. Johnson and all those who have remained silent are not only dangerous to our country but a joke.

So happy to hear the air show is returning in 2022. Thank you Ellsworth.

