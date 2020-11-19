Your Two Cents for Nov. 19

East River almost everyone wears a mask and West River I see nearly 60% of the people wearing masks in stores, yet the virus numbers keep rising. What does that tell you about how well everyone wearing masks would be?

Mom, I can't breathe, I'm scared, I love you — my son's last words as he died alone in the hospital because you can't wear a scrap of paper over your nose and mouth to aid humanity. I hope you never have such a phone conversation with your child.

Maybe if COVID experts knew what they were talking about, SD would see a need to adhere but even the experts have no idea what may stop this. It's a virus, the only thing that stops it is a vaccine or enough of us get it to build immunity to it. Way to go Gov. Noem, you have my respect.

Make no mistake: the people of Rapid City have chosen close indoor gatherings, bars and restaurants over the education of our kids. If you would like schools to stay open, you need to stay home.

I'd rather wear a mask than be dead wrong.

