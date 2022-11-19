 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Nov. 19

President Trump endorses Governor Noem and after the election, she throws him under the bus because he doesn’t offer “the best chance” for the GOP in the next presidential election cycle. What does that say about Governor Noem's loyalty?

The new congressional House Republican majority has announced that investigating Hunter Biden is one of their top priorities. How do you suppose that will help control inflation or immigration?

The children will not thank you tomorrow for misleading them today about the real world. Any educational standard that replaces what is with what some would prefer puts the student at a disadvantage in the inevitable competition that will come with adulthood.   

No ruler or high-ranking member of a government, including our president, vice president, members of Congress, or even governors, should be immune from legal action.

"Move to a blue state" is such a shallow suggestion from those on the right who are offended by those of us on the left who find SD's ultra-conservative political environment unpalatable. No, we will stay and attempt to make our state more fair and democratic for all of its citizens.

