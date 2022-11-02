 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Nov. 2

Here’s a new idea, let’s accept the fair election results of years past and move on to work on our country's issues that affect us all. Enough with the lies and conspiracy issues that hurt us. 

Just because her actions aren’t criminal, are they ethical? She got caught doing things that are unethical and that should give voters pause.

I read that Governor Noem held a “town hall” campaign stop in Rapid City which was invitation-only for 20 supporters. Is the governor afraid of open forums with her fellow South Dakotans and possibly going off script?

The only thing we have heard is how many tax dollars recreational marijuana is going to generate for South Dakota but little or nothing about what it will cost to implement, administer and monitor the program if it passes. That would be like agreeing to buy a brand new car before you know what it is going to cost.

Like it or not, cannabis is here already. It's time to tax it, regulate it and use the revenue for addiction treatment, education and tax relief.

