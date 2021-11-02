Your Two Cents for Nov. 2

Thank you to the Journal Editorial Board for shining a light on just some of the corruption that our elected officials are involved in the state. I never cease to be amazed at how upset people can be with what is going on in Washington, DC, but ignore the actions of politicians in our own backyard.

Raise corporate taxes so they "pay their fair share?" Do you think they will open up a hidden vault to pay it? Don't be fooled; they will simply raise prices and pass it on to the consumers. You will pay that tax.

All 10 states suing the Biden administration over vaccine mandates have Republican AGs. In the past week, the five states with the highest per capita increase in COVID have Republican governors. Imagine how bad off we'd be if we didn't have states controlled by the opposite political party?

Liberal politicians are working hard to forever change America. They are not going to like living in the America they want to create.

For the people who don't like the one-party system in South Dakota, all I can say is Interstate 90 goes both east and west, hit the trail.

At sporting events change the chant USA, USA to SOA, SOA (States of America). We are far from united.

