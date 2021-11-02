 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for Nov. 2

Two Cents

Thank you to the Journal Editorial Board for shining a light on just some of the corruption that our elected officials are involved in the state. I never cease to be amazed at how upset people can be with what is going on in Washington, DC, but ignore the actions of politicians in our own backyard.

Raise corporate taxes so they "pay their fair share?" Do you think they will open up a hidden vault to pay it? Don't be fooled; they will simply raise prices and pass it on to the consumers. You will pay that tax.

All 10 states suing the Biden administration over vaccine mandates have Republican AGs. In the past week, the five states with the highest per capita increase in COVID have Republican governors. Imagine how bad off we'd be if we didn't have states controlled by the opposite political party?

Liberal politicians are working hard to forever change America. They are not going to like living in the America they want to create.

For the people who don't like the one-party system in South Dakota, all I can say is Interstate 90 goes both east and west, hit the trail.

At sporting events change the chant USA, USA to SOA, SOA (States of America). We are far from united.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 29

Your Two Cents for Oct. 29

When you (Tilsen) agree to and are permitted to protest peacefully without obstructing traffic and then break that agreement, you should be he…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 28

Your Two Cents for Oct. 28

It is obvious to me that Gov. Noem and her administration is doing everything possible to thwart the will of the people on recreational and me…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 30

Your Two Cents for Oct. 30

Every time Kristi Noem gets mad and files a new lawsuit, are my tax dollars paying for it? How much money is allocated in the state budget for…

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID-19 accelerates food delivery robot offerings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News