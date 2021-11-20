 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Nov. 20

Some years ago school board members would hold "listening sessions" after hours at various buildings across the district. This might be a really good time to bring them back.

Thank you Monument Health for posting COVID statistics which differentiate between the vaccinated and unvaccinated. Why isn’t the South Dakota Department of Health doing the same thing? Oh yeah, Noem.

Why does the left label anyone they disagree with as “dangerous”? Do you really live in that much fear, or do you just want to instill fear in those too weak to think for themselves?

You’ll never be criticized by someone who is doing more than you. You’ll always be criticized by someone doing less. Remember that Republican politicians as you criticize everything.

Thanks to the state Senate for the new legislative districts, it will be nice for us in North Rapid to have a voice again.

