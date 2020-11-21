Your Two Cents for Nov. 21

It’s a mystery that some people believe one or two bits of COVID information that goes against the hundreds of reliable reports simply because it supports their irresponsible behavior.

I do wear a mask, but don't tell me I have to wear one or I will be arrested and fined. I am sure our police are busy enough.

Perhaps the people who are so against masks should form a #savemelast and register their wishes for the health care workers. I’m sure they can find a willing person to take their place.

Now that the governor is spending more time in South Dakota, perhaps she could visit an ICU to better understand how COVID-19 is affecting her fellow citizens.

I don't understand how a mask mandate is different from "no shirt, no shoes, no service" or you can only smoke in certain spaces. They are all regulations to promote the public good, because some people don't seem to care about others or themselves.

Look on the bright side, we may all have to wear masks for a while, but we're still in business and most people who want to work still have jobs to go to.

