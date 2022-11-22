 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Nov. 22

Two Cents

Well, I'm not moving. South Dakota is my state, the same as anyone else who lives here, and I will continue to advocate for political programs and cultural values that are important to me as everyone has the right to do.

I don’t know why I like the Two Cents section. Perhaps I secretly enjoy dysfunction and vitriol, and maybe I should get some counseling to deal with this.

The teacher's union has organized noisy opposition to the new standards, calling them too 'ambitious?' Homeschoolers and many private schools are already accomplishing these things, which tells me that the curriculum to match the standards already exists, they are far superior, and should be approved.

Try to save on gas money by driving slower.

Before you suggest people with open minds close them or leave SD, contemplate the reality that if they were to leave, they'd take their money with them. Money that helps to fuel the very economy upon which we all depend.

Warren Buffet buys well-managed businesses and changes little, if anything, but Elon Musk buys Twitter and changes everything. It will be interesting to see how the very different approaches succeed.

It isn't hard to figure out the relation between the sales tax receipt and inflation. Because everything costs more, that means more sales tax.

A huge thank you to RCPE railroad for fixing the tracks on the road going into Black Hills National Cemetery. It will be appreciated by all wh…

President Trump endorses Governor Noem and after the election, she throws him under the bus because he doesn't offer "the best chance" for the…

The fact that our state is "ruby red" is exactly why many families are moving here where we still have conservative values, policies and ethics. 

