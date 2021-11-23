Your Two Cents for Nov. 23

Now the governor wants to spend $35 million in COVID funds on tourism marketing. How about we use that money to help the people who already live here and are struggling to get by, rather than bringing in more?

Saturday's RCJ editorial on the public having to pay to receive public info from the city was the best. And, on top of that, to have to pay taxes on fees to see such.

Since raising wages to a $15 minimum wage won’t increase the price consumers pay, why is everything costing so much?

I am in much greater fear of being killed by driver talking on a cell phone or texting than by a drunk driver when I'm on the road. I see drivers doing it every day.

On Friday, I received more than 35 spam calls. What is the answer to stopping this intrusion in our lives?

You know who you are. Thank you so much for paying for our dinner at Red Lobster on Nov. 17 for my husband’s 81st birthday. We’ll pay it forward.

