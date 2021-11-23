 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for Nov. 23

Two Cents

Now the governor wants to spend $35 million in COVID funds on tourism marketing. How about we use that money to help the people who already live here and are struggling to get by, rather than bringing in more?

Saturday's RCJ editorial on the public having to pay to receive public info from the city was the best. And, on top of that, to have to pay taxes on fees to see such.

Since raising wages to a $15 minimum wage won’t increase the price consumers pay, why is everything costing so much?

I am in much greater fear of being killed by driver talking on a cell phone or texting than by a drunk driver when I'm on the road. I see drivers doing it every day.

On Friday, I received more than 35 spam calls. What is the answer to stopping this intrusion in our lives?

You know who you are. Thank you so much for paying for our dinner at Red Lobster on Nov. 17 for my husband’s 81st birthday. We’ll pay it forward.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 18

Your Two Cents for Nov. 18

Rep. Dusty Johnson voted "no" on censuring Rep. Paul Gosar for making death threats to a colleague. How would he feel if he were the target of…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 17

Your Two Cents for Nov. 17

As more and more of us receive COVID vaccinations, the more the unvaccinated are protected. It may seem counterintuitive, but those who oppose…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 19

Your Two Cents for Nov. 19

Wasn't Presidents Plaza to be built on 5th and St Joe? It seemed to be too much for downtown so no more was heard. They now are going ahead wi…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Robotics teams compete in the Douglas VEX Battle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News