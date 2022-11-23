 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Nov. 23

Two Cents

Thank you to the restaurants and stores who honor veterans with a discount at your business. Your gift is truly appreciated.

So now right-wing extremists want to meddle in school curriculum. They want to sanitize history, erase the truth from textbooks, and rewrite it  to their liking — essentially muzzling educators from teaching what really happened.

The 2022 election showed us one thing — Americans don't want what the MAGA crowd is selling. The next two years will be a Democrat's dream come true as the GOP tears itself apart. 

Rather than eliminate the sales tax on food, let's use that $100 million to upgrade facilities in our state's school districts. The money would be directed to each district based on enrollment and this regressive tax would then be a direct investment in our future generations. 

At the recent public hearing on the new social studies standards proposed by the Noem administration, opponents outnumbered proponents almost nine to one. Unfortunately, that ratio won't sway the Noem-appointed panel from adopting them anyway.

