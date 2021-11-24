Your Two Cents for Nov. 24

Releasing oil will do no good when the local oil barons have a monopoly. I was just on a road trip and found many places where gas was under $3 – why so high Rapid?

Why is Trump going to such lengths to keep relevant information out of the hands of the 1/6 Committee? Could it be that his behavior before, during, and after the assault on our democracy by his supporters was complicit?

Zac Brown Band concert awesome. Disappointed in the process of purchasing tickets, process of checking in, the seats are crappy, and drink prices are expensive. Not impressed with what our tax dollars paid for.

I did not have to be bribed to get the vaccine, all 3 shots; I knew it was the right thing to do for myself and others I might come in contact with. Of course I know no vaccine is 100%, but if I get 90% I’ll be happy.

A simple question here. Why are 90 percent of national media and most all actors liberal Democrats, while 75 percent of successful business owners conservative Republicans? There is a plausible explanation.

On Friday, November 20, 2021 I received more than 35 spam calls. What is the answer to stopping this intrusion in our lives. 8:00 a.m. to plastic 8:15 p.m.

