 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for Nov. 24

Two Cents

Releasing oil will do no good when the local oil barons have a monopoly. I was just on a road trip and found many places where gas was under $3 – why so high Rapid?

Why is Trump going to such lengths to keep relevant information out of the hands of the 1/6 Committee? Could it be that his behavior before, during, and after the assault on our democracy by his supporters was complicit?

Zac Brown Band concert awesome. Disappointed in the process of purchasing tickets, process of checking in, the seats are crappy, and drink prices are expensive. Not impressed with what our tax dollars paid for.

I did not have to be bribed to get the vaccine, all 3 shots; I knew it was the right thing to do for myself and others I might come in contact with. Of course I know no vaccine is 100%, but if I get 90% I’ll be happy.

A simple question here. Why are 90 percent of national media and most all actors liberal Democrats, while 75 percent of successful business owners conservative Republicans? There is a plausible explanation.

On Friday, November 20, 2021 I received more than 35 spam calls.  What is the answer to stopping this intrusion in our lives.  8:00 a.m. to plastic 8:15 p.m.  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 18

Your Two Cents for Nov. 18

Rep. Dusty Johnson voted "no" on censuring Rep. Paul Gosar for making death threats to a colleague. How would he feel if he were the target of…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 23

Your Two Cents for Nov. 23

Now the governor wants to spend $35 million in COVID funds on tourism marketing. How about we use that money to help the people who already li…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 19

Your Two Cents for Nov. 19

Wasn't Presidents Plaza to be built on 5th and St Joe? It seemed to be too much for downtown so no more was heard. They now are going ahead wi…

Watch Now: Related Video

Fighting gas prices, US to release oil from reserve

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News