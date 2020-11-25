Your Two Cents for Nov. 25

I see that our state government and its enforcement agencies are again attempting to overturn the will of the people, this time with respect to voter-approved legalization of marijuana. It seems that they have forgotten that in America, it is the people who rule, not the government.

In the midst of Rapid City's biggest crime year for years, the sheriff has time on his hands to use taxpayers' money to sue to block an amendment those same taxpayers democratically voted for? Bizarro-world is not even close.

If you see me without a mask, it’s because I, along with many others who have worn masks, have already had COVID. Should we be forced to wear a mask and fined and or jailed if we don’t? No logic there.

Wearing a mask has absolutely nothing to do with tyranny or freedom. It is simply an act of altruism toward our fellow South Dakotans.

I have to fight Stage 4 lung cancer and now I have to fight not to get COVID. I am a grandma, I will wear a mask and I hope you will wear one for me.

