Your Two Cents for Nov. 25

It is sad to see all the homes being built on our beautiful skylines around the Black Hills. If you must build your home on top of a hill, please use earth-tone colors, so they blend in a bit.

Unfortunately, Thune and Rounds continued their narrow-minded, anti-democratic voting records by not voting to protect same sex marriage. Fortunately, twelve GOP senators had the intestinal fortitude to vote for the bill, thereby eliminating the possibility of a filibuster.

After three mass shootings in a week, GOP Governor Youngkin offers more "Thoughts and Prayers," "now is not the time to debate how to stop this" and "Lower the flags to half-staff for five days."

There is a movement afoot to out woke the left with efforts to sanitize our history with new curriculum that white wash history. Who is the Snow Flake now?

For years Republicans tried to eliminate ObamaCare saying they had a better health care plan, but that was not the truth as the GOP had never developed one. Let's see that economic plan they campaigned on to reduce inflation.