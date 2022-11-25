 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Your Two Cents for Nov. 25

  • 0
Two Cents

It is sad to see all the homes being built on our beautiful skylines around the Black Hills. If you must build your home on top of a hill, please use earth-tone colors, so they blend in a bit.

Unfortunately, Thune and Rounds continued their narrow-minded, anti-democratic voting records by not voting to protect same sex marriage. Fortunately, twelve GOP senators had the intestinal fortitude to vote for the bill, thereby eliminating the possibility of a filibuster.

After three mass shootings in a week, GOP Governor Youngkin offers more "Thoughts and Prayers,"  "now is not the time to debate how to stop this" and "Lower the flags to half-staff for five days."

There is a movement afoot to out woke the left with efforts to sanitize our history with new curriculum that white wash history. Who is the Snow Flake now?

For years Republicans tried to eliminate ObamaCare saying they had a better health care plan, but that was not the truth as the GOP had never developed one. Let's see that economic plan they campaigned on to reduce inflation.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 19

Your Two Cents for Nov. 19

President Trump endorses Governor Noem and after the election, she throws him under the bus because he doesn’t offer “the best chance” for the…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 23

Your Two Cents for Nov. 23

Thank you to the restaurants and stores who honor veterans with a discount at your business. Your gift is truly appreciated.

Your Two Cents for Nov. 22

Your Two Cents for Nov. 22

Well, I'm not moving. South Dakota is my state, the same as anyone else who lives here, and I will continue to advocate for political programs…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The Potential Future Of Daylight Saving Time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News