Your Two Cents for Nov. 26

Electric Vehicle owners should only be allowed to recharge their batteries with wind or solar power, otherwise it is just "pretend."

I have been blessed to have "enough!"

Other than conspiring to exact vengeance on their Democratic colleagues and the president, the Republican majority in Congress has yet to offer up a meaningful agenda which will help the American people. If that's their only plan, the next two years will be incredibly painful.

Now that the Republicans have control of the House, they can finally cure inflation since they set the budget. Oh yes, that’s right, they never had a plan.

Watched The Macy Thanksgiving Parade and was very disappointing, way too many commercials. America worships the idol of money — everything is about money these days.

RCJ Two Cents comments for November 25th were 80% political statements. Of those 100% were by only one side, evidently reflecting either left-wing hate or media bias.

Still laughing at the Arizona transplant who wants to turn South Dakota blue. Someone please turn off the lights and lock the door.

