Your Two Cents for Nov. 26

Did the SD Attorney General let a so-called flawed Amendment A go to a vote just so it could be challenged in the event it passed? Looks like political shenanigans to me.

Why encourage people to vote when our state government will overturn it anyway?

People like to talk a lot about democracy until the vote doesn’t go their way. Then they go crying to the court from the city council, sheriff, governor to president. The people have spoken.

How nice that Sheriff Thom believes he is a scholar on the constitution. At least he did not call for a recount.

Let me get this straight, we are using state funds to file as lawsuit against a state election process on a certified passed resolution of the state voters and you are all worried about a temporary mask mandate?

Mayor Allender's analogy of smoking bans being similar to the city's proposed mask mandate is full of holes. Has anyone ever been fined $500 for smoking?

Councilman Roberts who was shown on my RC Journal app should be aware of the correct way to wear a mask. It does nobody any good if your mouth and nose are not covered.

