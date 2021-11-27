Your Two Cents for Nov. 27

Thank you Mike Rounds for sharing so eloquently what it's like to lose a spouse of many years to death or divorce. All those who have been through this understand and share in your grieving and hurt with your loss.

Marijuana is readily available to both medical and recreational users in Rapid City, just as it has been for over 50 years. The really sad fact is that we, the taxpayers are forced to spend millions of tax dollars to incarcerate low level dealers and users instead of collecting the millions in taxes that will come with legalization.

It must be difficult for Governor Noem to keep a straight face when she says, "South Dakota is a place where the rule of law and our Constitution matter." This while she supports a twice impeached former President who refuses to concede the 2020 election.

Was there ever any doubt that the legislators' efforts to impeach AG Ravnsborg would go absolutely nowhere? Quoting T.S. Eliot, it will end "not with a bang but a whimper."

