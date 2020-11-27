Your Two Cents for Nov. 27

My eternal gratitude to the health care profession for your dedication, long hours and professionalism during these incredibly difficult times. You are rock stars.

I think before Rapid City spends $25 million on a land swap we should be sure the three properties are in violation of the agreement. If it needs to go to court then so be it, but this needs to be legal and right. $25 million is a lot of money.

Again? How many times can Kristi and her minions (Thom, Miller, legislators) blatantly seek to disfranchise SD voters? Insult to injury, they’re using taxpayer dollars to do it.

I've been shopping in Rapid City frequently and notice that the vast majority of people wear masks. So, if masks work we would not be having a massive spike in COVID.

The bad news is the 50-bed nursing home at Estelline has 40 positive cases among residents and nine dead. The good news is we still have our freedom and don't have to wear a mask unless we want to.

I wish more people understood that the basic premise of herd mentality, regarding COVID, is that people are expendable.

