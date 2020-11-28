Your Two Cents for Nov. 28

The taxpayers of South Dakota pay for the state to get amendments put on the ballot, pay for the voting process, pay for their vote to be overturned. This is what our governor calls leadership?

The very people that will be making a living off of addicting our kids with high-potency THC-laced Pop-Tarts, candies and soda pop are now going to fight for us? Sounds like their intentions are nothing but pure.

The people refusing to wear masks claiming personal liberty are totally to blame for the increase in cases. The health care workers and hospitals should have the same liberty to refuse them care. Please be sensible and wear a mask.

I never thought I would see such a lack of empathy in the Black Hills area. We have always come together in crises. Wearing a mask for your shopping trip is nothing compared to people who have to wear them all day so you can shop.

Recovered from COVID does not mean you don't need a mask. You can still spread it to others, which is the whole point of masking up.

