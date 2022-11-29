 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Nov. 29

Two Cents

The comment about how to charge electric vehicles is pretty ignorant and shows that people continue to either not understand or refuse to learn how this works. Read a book.

Okay Governor Noem, you promised the removal of the food tax. So how about a Christmas present of a tax-free Christmas dinner or are we just going to get more excuses? 

The Republicans had the inflation at its lowest rate in years, gas prices the lowest in years, the nation relied on none for energy, grocery store shelves were full. Then we got a new administration and we went back to answering to other countries for our needs.

It is humorous those who say the Republican takeover of the House of Representatives will be bad as Republicans have no plan, so they say. Well, look what the Democratic “plan” has gotten the United States into: highest inflation in 40 years, high gas prices, and a loss of prestige throughout the world. If that was their plan, the Republicans can’t do worse without a plan.

