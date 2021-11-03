 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for Nov. 3

Two Cents

The "don't like it leave" attitude has got to be one of the weakest and most immature non-arguments ever presented.

How many city employees are now vaccinated?

Speedy mail service. I had an order that was shipped from Phoenix routed via Rapid City, Sioux Falls and back to Rapid City for delivery to me.

The earth has been warming since the Ice Age. It is arrogant for humans to believe they can change the natural course of nature. Climate change is inevitable. 

Seems fitting that the RCAS does nothing to prevent an outbreak, refuses to listen to the direction of the superintendent, removes her decision-making authority because they will make those decisions. Now you have to close Grandview Elementary because over half of the RCAS students with COVID are in that building. Good work RCAS Board of Education, hope you are happy with your decisions.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 29

Your Two Cents for Oct. 29

When you (Tilsen) agree to and are permitted to protest peacefully without obstructing traffic and then break that agreement, you should be he…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 28

Your Two Cents for Oct. 28

It is obvious to me that Gov. Noem and her administration is doing everything possible to thwart the will of the people on recreational and me…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 30

Your Two Cents for Oct. 30

Every time Kristi Noem gets mad and files a new lawsuit, are my tax dollars paying for it? How much money is allocated in the state budget for…

Watch Now: Related Video

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News