Your Two Cents for Nov. 3

If America is a “systemically racist” country, can someone explain to me how Barack Obama was twice elected president?

If Noem doesn’t think she’s met anyone that got smarter on marijuana, are there a lot she’s met that got smarter drinking?

The question for Monument is not how many beds are available. It is how many staff are available for those beds. Their issue has always been staffing, not bed availability.

Here is an eye-opener for our Gov. Noem when she gets back from ME, NH, FL and NE. From the Saturday RCJ, SD with just 21% of Oregon's population now has more Covid-19 cases than it does. It took real leadership to achieve that.

Welcome to South Dakovid. If you love your friends and neighbors, you’ll wear a mask. We have flattened the curve — vertically.

First Amendment at its best. You won’t need to be lectured if you do it my way or as I say. Wear a mask because it's what I want and say you should do and be sure to vote the way I want you to.

I do believe the character of the United States rests in our selection of the next president.

