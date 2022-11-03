Your Two Cents for Nov. 3

If you want all the problems of California, Colorado, Illinois and New York, vote for Democrats. But I think we South Dakotans are smarter than that.

The South Dakota governor’s race has so many slick negative and false ads running that you know these are not SD values. The big money campaigns from outside our state should be outlawed.

Watching John Thune’s TV ads, I am heartened he has finally discovered a border, inflation, crime, and a huge deficit. Most of all, I'm thrilled he finally embraces the Trump agenda which he spent four years ignoring.

Republicans ran for years promising to repeal and replace Obamacare, but they couldn't come up with a replacement. Now they're promising to fix inflation, crime and the border, but they're silent on how they'll do it because they don't have a clue.

Halloween is over. I wish I were a dentist.

A huge thank you to our Parks Department for the beautiful parks and clean restrooms.

Republicans trying to make this election all about inflation need to explain why corporations are experiencing record profits. It’s a stunt, out with the incumbents.