Your Two Cents for Nov. 30

I pray Senator Helene Duhamel is wrong about 600,000 people trying to live in western South Dakota. If you like living in an urban “ant hill,” move to the Front Range of Colorado or California.

Nowhere in Helene Duhamel's opinion piece on the importance of water for development do I see any mention of protecting the water resources we already have in the Black Hills. I suspect that is because she is more than willing to give our water away to mining interests.

I will sleep better tonight knowing that Rep. Johnson is addressing the very serious issue of making Daylight Savings Time permanent. Apparently COVID, inflation, supply chain issues and climate change are no longer hot button topics.

Wonderful news, recreational marijuana is thrown out. Good for Sheriff Thom and Governor Noem doing what's right, not what outside money and effort caused. Next time it comes up, voters need to come out and really take a stand.

