Your Two Cents for Nov. 30

The charging stations for electric cars should be connected to renewable energy sources only.

I'm having a difficult time understanding the logic that if an EV doesn't use wind or solar power to recharge its batteries then it's "pretend." I assume that the point is that if you have to use electricity derived from burning petroleum for your EV, then you might as well drive a gas-burner, but electricity in the power grid comes from many other sources.

Even if we stopped all future gun sales, it wouldn't change the fact that there are already too many guns in this country — more guns than people. So my suggestion is that we pass high taxes on the sale of ammunition, especially the kind used in high-powered automatic weapons, then use the extra money to help fund mental health programs.

Like cutting sarcasm, good cartoons must contain a modicum of truth. Regardless of party affiliation, The NON SEQUITUR on Monday Nov. 28 precisely describes, with pathetic truth, an apparent majority attitude of our representatives in the US Senate and House of Representatives.

Editor's note: Non Sequitur is a comic strip offered exclusively to our e-edition subscribers.