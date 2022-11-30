 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Your Two Cents for Nov. 30

  • 0
Two Cents

The charging stations for electric cars should be connected to renewable energy sources only.

I'm having a difficult time understanding the logic that if an EV doesn't use wind or solar power to recharge its batteries then it's "pretend." I assume that the point is that if you have to use electricity derived from burning petroleum for your EV, then you might as well drive a gas-burner, but electricity in the power grid comes from many other sources.

Even if we stopped all future gun sales, it wouldn't change the fact that there are already too many guns in this country — more guns than people.  So my suggestion is that we pass high taxes on the sale of ammunition, especially the kind used in high-powered automatic weapons, then use the extra money to help fund mental health programs.

Like cutting sarcasm, good cartoons must contain a modicum of truth. Regardless of party affiliation, The NON SEQUITUR on Monday Nov. 28 precisely describes, with pathetic truth, an apparent majority attitude of our representatives in the US Senate and House of Representatives.

People are also reading…

Editor's note: Non Sequitur is a comic strip offered exclusively to our e-edition subscribers.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 26

Your Two Cents for Nov. 26

Electric Vehicle owners should only be allowed to recharge their batteries with wind or solar power, otherwise it is just "pretend."

Your Two Cents for Nov. 29

Your Two Cents for Nov. 29

The comment about how to charge electric vehicles is pretty ignorant and shows that people continue to either not understand or refuse to lear…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 25

Your Two Cents for Nov. 25

It is sad to see all the homes being built on our beautiful skylines around the Black Hills. If you must build your home on top of a hill, ple…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 23

Your Two Cents for Nov. 23

Thank you to the restaurants and stores who honor veterans with a discount at your business. Your gift is truly appreciated.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana economic crisis: Inflation affecting both business and consumers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News