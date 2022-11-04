 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Nov. 4

Separating cannabis sales and alcohol sales seems like a double standard when we allow alcohol to be sold alongside prescription drugs. 

Do the county commissioners get a pay raise every time they raise the pay scale? Time to drain the swamp.

How many minutes of TV time does $4.5 million buy? I’m tired of Noem’s negative advertising. 

I have yet to see Gov. Noem's ad in which she indicates how she will replace lost grocery sales tax revenue. Adding new taxes (income tax?) or dramatically cutting state services are her only options.

Marijuana use is illegal but also widespread. Since illegality doesn't prevent use, it makes more sense to legalize, regulate and tax it just like tobacco and alcohol to put the drug dealers out of business.

If you do marijuana, you can't legally buy or own guns. If you don't believe me, call your local gun shop.

Biden has warned American voters that M.A.G.A. Republicans are going to take over government and control their lives. M.A.G.A. stands for Make America Great Again and after two years of Biden, America badly needs M.A.G.A.

