Your Two Cents for Nov. 4

Two Cents

A little lesson on mail delivery. SF is the main distribution point in this area. Your order may have been in a container along with hundreds of other orders. The container was scanned in at RC en route to SF.  When container arrives in SF, it is then processed and shipped to wherever the order goes to.

Very sorry to hear of the death of Mike Rounds' wife, Jean. At times like this our political differences seem trivial in comparison.

When the SD governor and AG joined the lawsuit concerning vaccine mandates, I assume the South Dakota Medical Association as well as the SD Nurses Association were in agreement.

To the person who thinks we can't change "the natural course of nature," we can and have. We are presently between ice ages (there isn't just one Ice Age) and are due to begin another cooling period, but global warming has disrupted the geological cycle. It's not "arrogant" to acknowledge this; what's arrogant is to persist in denial of hard data and peer-reviewed analysis. 

