Your Two Cents for Nov. 4

How much longer will it take for the governor and the authorities to come up with the same story to absolve AG Ravnsborg of a crime so he can keep his job and stay out of jail?

Why did they wait till 3 p.m. the next day to test our Attorney General's blood? What time was it when they discovered that he hit and killed someone? I hope we get the full report and timeline.

I’m looking at my sample ballot for Tuesday’s election and I can’t help but think this is it? No wonder our state and country are in trouble. It doesn’t look like it matters who wins or loses, we all lose either way.

Even if Biden wins the election, he does not assume office until January 20, 2021. I am sure by that time, his plan to tackle the COVID-19 virus will be a mute point.

GOP-led voter suppression efforts in key swing states are a perfect example of systemic racism at work. The efforts target black voters and are an extension of gerrymandering maps created in red states in 2010-11.

