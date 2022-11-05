 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Nov. 5

Two Cents

Why should I vote for someone because they have cute grandchildren or a nice  family — and when did these become criteria for elective public office?  Politicians should not use children to get elected.

Remember to turn the clocks back this weekend and since you’re living in South Dakota keep turning it back to the 1950s. But keep in mind marijuana was around back then and will be around for a long time to come whether you like it or not.

I personally know too many people that have been badly harmed by using marijuana doing what they call recreation. Most went on to more and stronger illegal drugs and ruined not only their own life but most made the lives of their families unbearable. Vote no on IM 27.

I have news for you: with Republicans, not Democrats, currently in charge, we are already getting all the problems of California, Colorado, Illinois and New York. Just wait until you see what the population, traffic, and crime is like in another decade.

People are also reading…

Prohibition only served to glamorize alcohol use and enrich the criminals supplying it. Why does anybody think cannabis is any different?

