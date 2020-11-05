Your Two Cents for Nov. 5

Mr. Mayor, how can you say that none of the community development money has not benefited the Native American community? How about schools, parks, Journey Museum, assistance to the Boys Club, the YMCA day care, etc., etc.?

To the person who complained about the quality of candidates on the ballot, why don’t you step up and run?

Why is it South Dakota politicians can never accept the first (or second for that matter) decision by voters and have to keep putting things back on the ballots until they get what they want. Example: legalizing marijuana — it has been voted down twice and yet had to put it on the ballot again.

All states should divide the electoral votes according to the popular vote like Nebraska and other states. That way the votes of South Dakota and other small states would still be significant but the electoral vote would more closely reflect the popular vote.

