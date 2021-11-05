 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Nov. 5

So Breanna Funke and some of her colleagues on the school board really believe that all RC area schools teach is false history, social fads, and how to easily be influenced by TikTok and that all ties should be severed with the Associated School Boards of South Dakota? That's ludicrous. Teachers and administrators who serve in this district and state deserve more respect. 

I'm sure more people will be running for office as they seem to think their answer is better than the politicians' to straighten out our government.

Democrats love to proclaim "my body, my choice" but are eager to mandate vaccines and now boosters. The doctors and nurses who were heroes last year and now being fired during a pandemic — brilliant.

Republicans are not claiming voter fraud in Tuesday’s national elections. Those issues must have been resolved. Oh wait, Republicans won big on Tuesday.

Just a reminder that it’s a parking violation to obstruct a sidewalk. It’s also incredibly inconsiderate for people pushing strollers, in wheelchairs, or just walking where they’re supposed to be. Please stop parking over the sidewalks when you park cars in your driveways.

