Your Two Cents for Nov. 6

Governor Noem, you have a right to your opinion on legalizing marijuana. But the voters have spoken. There will be laws for under the influence cases, just like alcohol. But the bottom line is it will bring in a lot of money for the state.

As far as strengthening the families, how about mask usage for COVID-19. SD is leading in America for sick and dying citizens. Or don’t you care?

I am thoroughly disgusted with the state of SD. What's next, legal meth and cocaine?

Governor Noem, we are approaching 500 deaths in our state. Residents of the state you are supposed to be leading. What have you done to mitigate this virus? Not even the simplest thing of mandating masks in public places. It’s obvious that leaving it up to the people is not working. I do not know how you can sleep at night. We need leadership!!

I can't believe anyone thinks that giving land to the Indians can make for better relations with them. It will make things worse. People will hold it against the Indians.

Rather ironic that the one individual who least wants to allow the democratic process to play out recently gave a speech at the Shrine of Democracy.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0