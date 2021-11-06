Your Two Cents for Nov. 6

Denying a permit for a peaceful demonstration at the Capitol because it's being decorated for Christmas? It appears the First Amendment right of free speech is just another victim of the Noem administration.

Kristi Noem is not believable, changing your story to cover yourself only makes it worse. You did not like your daughter not earning her certificate, so you strong-armed someone to get your way, shame on you.

Well, of course, the only excuse Noem has is to blame the media for her meeting with the state labor secretary. For someone who claims to be such a great Christian, she sure has a hard problem telling the truth.

President Biden said, “this deal will fundamentally change the lives of millions of people for the better.” Except the ones being taxed to the breaking point. Nothing is free. Our money is funding free pre-K and other socialist programs on his agenda.

Republican politicians opposing vaccine mandates are using American lives as pawns in their quest for more power. Locally and nationally it's hard to call the GOP COVID response a success.

