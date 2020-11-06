Your Two Cents for Nov. 7

Interesting how I hear all this "personal responsibility" from Governor Noem when it comes to Covid but when it comes to the citizens voting to legalize marijuana she is against it. A little hypocritical don't you think?

Like alcohol and tobacco, marijuana and gambling being legal doesn't mean that it's in any way encouraged. But if people are going to do it anyway, it should be legal — less power and money to the criminals.

It took a lot of years to get people to end the use of tobacco and no we've approved to smoke and sell marijuana. It won't be long and it will be the end of our beautiful state that we all have been so proud to be from.

Kristi Noem tweeted that Trump was fighting “rigged election systems” without any evidence which so far there’s been zero found or reported. It might be smart to have actual proof other than words because saying doesn’t prove a thing.

The only people I hear saying the Democrats want to get rid of your guns are Republicans. Democrats own guns also.

We are so lucky to have our personal freedom. Monument Health is now on divert status due to a massive influx of Covid patients. Over 90% of the ICU beds are full. Way to take care of your citizens KovidKristi!