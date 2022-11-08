 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Nov. 8

I left Colorado and moved back to South Dakota after watching recreational marijuana negatively impact Colorado. Legalizing marijuana to regulate, tax, and control does not work.

Prostitution is illegal but also widespread. So using liberal logic since illegality doesn't prevent prostitution, it makes more sense to legalize, regulate and tax it just like tobacco, alcohol, and marijuana if you get your way, and put the human traffickers out of business.

Amendment D, which creates a constitutional amendment, is an expansion of Obamacare, and your tax dollars will have to pay for this after 5 years.  Remember the $2,500 you were going to save plus keeping your doctor and health insurance plan with Obamacare?

After becoming nauseated by Noem's litany of negative campaign ads, I can't help but wonder who would appreciate those ads besides those that would vote for her anyway?

Kristi sure seems to have a lot of money to run all those nasty commercials against Jamie Smith; they are really cobbled together, makes me think he may not be so bad.

