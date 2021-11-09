 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Nov. 9

Two Cents

The issue with the governor's meeting with those responsible for granting her daughter's appraisers license can be settled with one question: How many meetings has the governor held with others who were not granted an appraisers license?

It appears Dusty Johnson is against infrastructure funding for our state. Roads, bridges, and better access to broadband are all valuable items we can use in South Dakota.

When the Republican President Eisenhower started the interstate highway system, nobody called it socialism. The tax money that went into it was an investment in the future, a future we are enjoying today. Failure to continue investing in our country is an invitation to a failed future economy.

Anyone notice that most of the major building projects are being built with your tax dollars? Government offices behind Lowe’s, VA Clinic, Shepherd Hills TIF District for Ellsworth, Oyate Health Center to name a few.

Congrats to South Dakota, Gov. Noem and the legislators. In the 2021 Best States rankings done by U.S. News & World Report, we came in 15th overall. Best part is we came in 2nd overall in fiscal stability, so hopefully no new taxes for some time to come.

