Your Two Cents for Nov. 9

Thank heaven the election is over! I wore out the mute button on my remote control because I turned off the TV every time there was a negative ad running.

We need something more to tax? How about constant, repetitive, mean-spirited political ads?

Too many of our legislators are so mired in their own ideology that they have lost any ability to think, if they ever had any.

I used to think Democrat meant democracy but as I age it does not, even though the Democrats are saying such. All parties should be working for the good of the country, just as all candidates should be working for all people not just for their race.

The state workers mowed all the trash into small bits along I-90 again, is it possible to pick up the huge amount of trash before winter? As more people move here and more building takes place the trash will continue to grow.

The big push by liberals to force us to buy electric vehicles is narrow-minded and foolish. Where (and how) do they think the electricity comes from — primarily coal.

