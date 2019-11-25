I for one am thankful for the privilege of helping purchasing theater and Ice Arena tickets for the elites at Regional Health. What better way is there to spend money bled from patients who need medical care?
Kudos to RC Journal Sports reporters who do an outstanding job covering the local and regional high school and college sporting events and athletes. Their many photos are an excellent bonus as well.
So far the White House has blocked the 6 most important people from testifying during the impeachment hearings. Now package that along with 2 lawsuits going to the Supreme Court to hide Trumps taxes from the public makes it hard to believe that there’s nothing to hide.
I never had great faith in Kristi Noem. I voted for Sutton. If Kristi can't even properly state she's against Meth without making South Dakota a laughing stock, why should we trust her with any bigger decisions?
Been seeing a fast food sandwich advertised lately that really looks good and checked on line that 1 sandwich has 1830 mg of sodium or 76% of daily value! Not good for watching your daily salt consumption!
Raising gas prices by 15 cents a gallon the day the state volleyball starts? Lousy way to treat our fellow South Dakotans!