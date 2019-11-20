No ad agencies in South Dakota? Gov. Noem paid $449,000 to an agency in Minneapolis?
My interpretation of the phrase "I'm on it" is "I'll do it." For almost half a million dollars paid to an ad agency to come up with this odd, ambiguous "Meth. I'm on it" phraseology for "fighting" meth use, and for the state to think it's a good ad, is something I wish had not been done.
I think that the slogan for South Dakota's new anti-meth campaign is a masterful use of double entendre.
Our Lakota community members have become more assertive about how our area’s settlement history disrupted the lives and culture of their ancestors who were here. By making a name change from Founders Park to Ancestors Park our joint history is acknowledged and Native feelings about our fraught past is respected.
Founders Park should not be changed to Ancestors Park because the central exhibit is a cement map which shows the first boundaries of our town site. Hay Camp laid out these streets in 1876.