Thank you to all the law enforcement and fire department for protecting us over this holiday weekend. Wishing you and your families a Happy Thanksgiving.
Lyndi DiSanto is moving. Whatever happened with the money she raised for Serenity Dennard? Maybe that’s why she is getting out of town.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Maybe if Rapid City public schools were in session this week, juveniles wouldn’t have time to set fires! What happened to school being in session through Wednesday? And they want us to pass a bond issue?
Thank you BH Energy for enclosing the flyer tribute to our military services. Taking part in the R.E.D campaign by wearing red is a great tribute. Let's remember everyone deployed by wearing RED!