With Monument Health having the naming rights for all spaces at the civic center, will they rename the Barnett Arena and LaCroix Hall, which were named after former leaders in our community? I certainly hope not.
We can, thankfully, begin to treat our meth addiction problem in South Dakota. Can we also treat our addition to one-party rule in our state? Doubtful.
Halsey and Nimitz commanded task forces that won the Pacific campaign in WWII. I'm pretty sure that's the last time tax dollars spent on a task force accomplished anything.
Reading the Journal article on the state's inability to maintain good water for its citizens gives Rapid City and the area a good reason to be cautious and against more mining in the Hills. The 1872 mining law hasn't been changed to reflect today's methods.
The Christmas decorations along the streets in Rapid City are beautiful, especially the snowflakes.
I love the sound of the B-1 planes flying over Rapid City. Great job Air Force ... you guys rock.